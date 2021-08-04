3 models for 5G and MEC integration

5G and multi-access edge computing are two technologies that will undoubtedly integrate in enterprise networks in the future.

High bandwidth, limited security and rigid network infrastructure are currently among the biggest difficulties reported by network teams with existing architectures. 5G is expected to confront these issues, and integrating MEC with 5G technology can further improve network performance.

MEC is an architecture that processes data at the edge of the network where the data source originated. It reduces bandwidth requirements, because networks don't need to transmit large data amounts when processing occurs at the data location. MEC is best used in networks with applications that use greater amounts of data, like IoT systems.

Despite the inevitability of 5G and MEC integration, many enterprises see 5G and MEC as independent technologies, said Yesmean Luk, senior consultant at STL Partners -- a research and consultancy firm based in London -- in a recent webinar.

STL Partners conducted a survey in November 2020 in which more than 700 enterprises across various industries were asked about their current networks. Forty percent of respondents reported latency issues. Additionally, enterprises reported security and reliability concerns as one of the biggest motivations for integrating 5G and MEC.

"Taking all of this into consideration, there's a key opportunity for 5G-enabled edge computing," Luk said.

Benefits of 5G and MEC integration 5G and MEC are two technologies that can -- and should -- work in tandem. MEC already achieves much of what 5G aims to accomplish in the future, such as increased speeds, ultra-low latency, network flexibility and complex networking capabilities. A fully implemented 5G network will need MEC to deliver on its promises. Taking all of this into consideration, there's a key opportunity for 5G-enabled edge computing. Yesmean LukSenior consultant, STL Partners Several use cases for MEC already exist, and even more emerge when integrating 5G. Virtual desktop infrastructure, remote operations and precision monitoring are some of the benefits of 5G and MEC integration, Luk said. A 5G and MEC model can improve upon existing challenges network teams currently face and enable flexible deployment of new applications. This ensures networks will stay up to date with modern infrastructure. According to Luk, 5G -- specifically, private 5G -- and MEC integration results in the following two major benefits: Operational simplicity refers to the simplified end-user experiences of enterprise customers. Complete consolidation of 5G and MEC will remove network complexities. Only one standard interface will be necessary for functionality, so networks will become easier to scale and require less support, she said.

refers to the simplified end-user experiences of enterprise customers. Complete consolidation of 5G and MEC will remove network complexities. Only one standard interface will be necessary for functionality, so networks will become easier to scale and require less support, she said. Infrastructure benefits of 5G and MEC integration will improve total cost of ownership, reduce space and even eliminate the need for data center environments.