Introduction to 5G: Your guide to fifth-generation wireless
Editor's note
Experts and consumers alike have discussed and anticipated the new cellular technology generation -- fifth-generation wireless, or 5G -- since the mid-2010s. As time passed, the line between 5G truths and hype blurred. To understand 5G as a whole, one should understand the various factors that make up 5G -- from the characteristics of a 5G network to its potential benefits.
This comprehensive guide provides an introduction to 5G, with foundational knowledge to help readers clear through the hype and learn how 5G could affect organizations globally. Explore key definitions, benefits and use cases for 5G, as well as major 5G news and other key factors.
1What is 5G?
This introduction to 5G technology includes a 5G definition, basic traits of 5G networks and 5G's differentiating factors compared with previous cellular technology generations. This section covers what 5G is from those aforementioned angles and even offers a test so you can check your 5G network expertise.
What is 5G?
Fifth-generation wireless (5G) is the latest iteration of cellular technology, engineered to greatly increase the speed and responsiveness of wireless networks. Read Now
Understand the basics of 5G wireless networks
5G wireless networks offer enterprises a lot of intriguing possibilities. What is 5G, and what has to happen before the high-speed, low-latency technology becomes a reality? Read Now
Next-gen 5G wireless technology means capacity is key
New wireless generations roll out almost every decade. What does the upcoming 5G wireless technology have to offer, and how is it different from previous generations? Read Now
The sky's the limit with 5G wireless communication
As the reality of 5G wireless communications builds, enterprises are looking toward new ways of doing business with higher speed and increased capacity. Read Now
5G quiz: Can you speak 5G?
Next-generation 5G wireless technology will offer faster speeds and increased capacity. Do you speak the language well enough to take advantage of all 5G offers? Read Now
2Introduction to 5G key terms and phrases
The 5G era brings various new technological features, including millimeter wave, small cells and network slicing. The following terms and phrases constitute 5G technology and provide an inside look at how 5G networks could function.
5G NR (new radio)
5G NR (new radio) is a set of standards that replace the LTE network 4G wireless communications standard. Read Now
millimeter wave (MM wave)
Millimeter wave (also millimeter band) is the band of spectrum between 30 gigahertz (GHz) and 300 GHz. Researchers are testing 5G wireless broadband technology on millimeter wave spectrum. Read Now
MIMO (multiple input, multiple output)
MIMO (multiple input, multiple output) is an antenna technology for wireless communications in which multiple antennas are used at both the source (transmitter) and the destination (receiver). Read Now
network slicing
Network slicing is the separation of multiple virtual networks that operate on the same physical hardware for different applications, services or purposes. Read Now
small cell
Small cell is an overarching term for wireless network base stations with a low radio frequency power output, footprint and range. Read Now
3The 5G benefits for organizations
In addition to knowledge of 5G basics, a major 5G factor that interests users is the potential benefits. Anticipated 5G benefits include increased speeds, improved reliability and lower latency. These benefits of 5G aim to be universal and vendor-agnostic and promise a cellular evolution for the industry.
What are the features and benefits of 5G technology for businesses?
In addition to high speeds and low latency, the emergence of 5G cellular technology could put some pressure on the market prices of incumbent WAN connectivity. Read Now
Benefits of 5G to drive enterprise adoption regardless of provider
Key 5G expectations among business decision-makers include improved network speed and reliability, and most enterprises are willing to obtain 5G regardless of provider or price. Read Now
Are the promised benefits of 5G wireless technology justified?
The evolution of 5G wireless technology is expected to bring benefits ranging from high broadband speeds to shared wired and wireless infrastructure uses, but cost and business use cases must align. Read Now
The 5G future will spark an evolution of telecom networks, ISPs
Telecom networks are evolving thanks to new technologies, such as 5G. This evolution will affect various types of organizations, internet service providers and available services. Read Now
4The 5G use cases to know
The following 5G use cases can provide both users and organizations with an idea of how 5G could function for them, as well as potential improvements with 5G and key considerations for business cases. Explore this introduction to 5G equipment, and learn how these different technologies could affect your organization.
Top 5G use cases for business include fixed wireless, healthcare
While 5G is not fully baked yet, early business use cases are intriguing. Connections between branch offices and headquarters, for instance, could be greatly improved. Read Now
What are private 5G networks and could they emerge as a major trend?
In some network environments, businesses may need broader connection options for devices and automation. Private 5G networks, at some point, might be the answer. Read Now
5G service lifecycle automation may be key to business cases
Network operators need a 5G service lifecycle automation roadmap that leads to revenue-producing business cases to make the evolution to 5G worth the investment. Read Now
Wireless vendors count on 5G equipment sales for rescue
Wireless 5G equipment sales could take off in the next two years, possibly saving wireless vendors. AT&T increases the use of bots in its business, and Verizon expands owned fiber. Read Now
5G expansion is coming, but where will operators reap profits?
In this recap of industry blogs, networking pundits examine the profit potential of 5G expansion, responsible use of AI and some top network security developments. Read Now
5Introduction to 5G news
As more vendors develop and deploy 5G technology, consumers and pundits can understand more of how 5G affects the industry and the world. Learn about major 5G news from vendors, which includes deployments, products and future plans for 5G. This news ranges from Verizon's and AT&T's respective and selective 5G deployments to how various acquisitions can shift the 5G technology landscape.
VMware acquisition of Uhana bolsters 5G offering to carriers
The VMware acquisition of Uhana adds AI-driven network automation to VMware's virtualization platform for carriers. VMware competes against IBM's Red Hat. Read Now
AT&T-Microsoft deal secures use of 5G wireless, Azure cloud
The latest AT&T-Microsoft partnership announcement lacked details for buyers of enterprise products and services but gave a big boost to Microsoft's Azure public cloud. Read Now
HPE, Juniper intro 5G hardware for the edge
Hewlett Packard Enterprise and Juniper Networks have introduced 5G hardware for service providers' network edge. Read Now
AT&T 5G moves forward, as carrier pursues cost savings
The AT&T 5G network was deployed in seven more cities in the first half of 2019. The carrier planned to move quickly with the rollout to take advantage of potential cost savings with 5G. Read Now
Verizon 5G rollout could change broadband competition
On Oct. 1, 2018, Verizon launched a 5G internet service in four U.S. cities. The Verizon 5G rollout aimed to give the company an edge against cable companies in the high-speed internet market. Read Now