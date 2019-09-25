Introduction to 5G: Your guide to fifth-generation wireless

In some network environments, businesses may need broader connection options for devices and automation. Private 5G networks, at some point, might be the answer. Read Now

Editor's note

Experts and consumers alike have discussed and anticipated the new cellular technology generation -- fifth-generation wireless, or 5G -- since the mid-2010s. As time passed, the line between 5G truths and hype blurred. To understand 5G as a whole, one should understand the various factors that make up 5G -- from the characteristics of a 5G network to its potential benefits.

This comprehensive guide provides an introduction to 5G, with foundational knowledge to help readers clear through the hype and learn how 5G could affect organizations globally. Explore key definitions, benefits and use cases for 5G, as well as major 5G news and other key factors.