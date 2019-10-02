BACKGROUND IMAGE: iSTOCK/GETTY IMAGES
5G explained: A deep dive into the features and facts
-
Article
What is the difference between 4G and 5G technology?
As you evaluate the difference between 4G and 5G, you'll see the next-generation cellular standard seems pretty impressive. But goals and reality can be quite different. Read Now
-
Article
The pros and cons of network slicing in 5G
Although network slicing is useful for certain applications, like IoT and mobile networks, it might not be necessary at this point, especially when considering its cost. Read Now
-
Article
Wi-Fi 6 vs. 5G networks is more about cooperation than competition
While Wi-Fi 6 and 5G might experience some interference with each other, enterprises should focus on the handoff of connections between the two technologies. Read Now
-
Article
3 developing 5G trends that differentiate it from 4G LTE
Operators may be more cautious about initial 5G deployments than originally expected. But three key elements differentiate 5G from 4G LTE, which could make it a better investment. Read Now
Editor's note
Similar to Oz's mysterious wizard, many basic explanations of fifth-generation wireless -- or 5G -- fail to see the technology behind the curtain. Like all wizards and technologies, 5G has its own complications and disadvantages. The newest generation of cellular network technology lacks consistent deployment guidelines, differs greatly from its predecessors and is one of several disruptive technologies that currently dominate the networking industry.
This guide delves into the nitty-gritty details of 5G, explained in a comprehensive way that provides insight into the technology behind the metaphorical curtain. Learn more about 5G's history, 5G challenges and how other technologies -- such as edge computing and Wi-Fi 6 -- could play with 5G.
1The history of 5G explained
5G's full name is fifth-generation wireless, denoting its place in the history of mobile networking. In the following articles, discover how cellular networks have transformed over time, and compare the major differences among 5G and its predecessors. After reading those, take a quiz that covers mobile networking's history and how each generation shaped the networking industry.
-
Article
New 5G wireless technology trials spark enterprise interest
New 5G wireless technology promises super-fast network speeds and massive capacity. Businesses that require low latency and high throughput could see the advantages first. Read Now
-
Article
3 developing 5G trends that differentiate it from 4G LTE
Operators may be more cautious about initial 5G deployments than originally expected. But three key elements differentiate 5G from 4G LTE, which could make it a better investment. Read Now
-
Article
What is the difference between 4G and 5G technology?
As you evaluate the difference between 4G and 5G, you'll see the next-generation cellular standard seems pretty impressive. But goals and reality can be quite different. Read Now
-
Article
5G vs. LTE: Comparing speed, spectrum and latency
The debate between 5G and LTE largely comes down to speed and spectrum. But latency and wired network implications are also important differentiators. Read Now
-
Article
What do you know about the history of mobile networks?
Though it still has a long way to go, 5G is finally here. This quiz takes you through mobile networking's history -- from first-generation wireless to 5G expectations. Read Now
2The differentiating features of 5G
Each generation of cellular network technology introduced its own flavors and features to the industry, and 5G is no different. Notable 5G features include small cells, network slicing and new frequencies. Explore each new feature of 5G explained in thorough detail, including pros, cons and the realities of these capabilities.
-
Article
Do businesses need to install 5G small cells inside their buildings?
5G's high frequency can handle more capacity, but the signal can't penetrate buildings easily. That's why you may need to install a 5G small cell in your office. Read Now
-
Article
What is 5G massive MIMO and how can it boost bandwidth?
With a large array of small antennas and time division duplex communication, 5G massive MIMO is expected to support more bandwidth and users with lower latency. Read Now
-
Article
The pros and cons of network slicing in 5G
Although network slicing is useful for certain applications, like IoT and mobile networks, it might not be necessary at this point, especially when considering its cost. Read Now
-
Article
How does 5G network slicing work, and what are the benefits?
5G network slicing promises the delivery of a new generation of high-speed services, including the transmission of 4K and augmented virtual reality apps to users' cellphones. Read Now
-
Article
5G frequency spectrum forces new look at coverage strategies
New 5G frequency allocations will help make it an amazing technology, but it will also force a rethinking of how those signals are transmitted. Read Now
3Beware of these potential 5G challenges
While 5G promises increased network speeds and innovation, the new cellular network generation also has its share of hype and disadvantages. To avoid potential hype hypnosis, take a realistic look at 5G and potential 5G challenges. Dive into these limitations of 5G, explained beyond the benefits and buildup.
-
Article
Top 5G limitations for businesses include lack of range, devices
Currently, the next wave of cellular technology certainly has its shortcomings. For instance, 5G faces a dearth of devices, smaller coverage ranges and hefty premiums. Read Now
-
Article
Gartner report provides reality check on the 5G hype
The next generation of cellular technology, 5G, is nearing peak hype status, according to a Gartner report. But real, widespread adoption is still several years away. Read Now
-
Article
Mobile 5G hype vs. reality in 2019
Hype will likely drown out the progress the mobile 5G industry is expected to make this year in preparing for augmented reality applications and other unique services in 2020. Read Now
-
Article
Enterprises won't reap benefits of 5G until 2020s
The first commercial 5G deployments are scheduled for later this year. One report's 5G timeline predicts many enterprises won't reap the benefits of 5G until the mid-2020s. Read Now
-
Article
Operators invest billions, hope in 5G wireless technology
A new 5G wireless technology report breaks its development into three phases, and network operators hope their investments lead to revenue down the line. Read Now
4What you need to know for 5G deployments and migrations
5G deployments are among 5G's main differentiating factors from cellular technology deployments in the past. These networks have different requirements and potential effects on organizations and network engineer skills. Learn more of what to expect from 5G and what 5G deployments and migrations look like.
-
Article
How networking can prepare for 5G mobile technology
An 'average Joe' engineer discusses the impact 5G mobile technology may bring to his operation as developments around the standard heat up. Read Now
-
Article
Examine the requirements for 5G core networks
The 5G core network will support millions of devices that need high-speed communication and data processing. Learn what other capabilities are required for 5G deployment. Read Now
-
Article
How 5G deployment will affect enterprise network hardware, software
Enterprise network architects can start thinking about 5G deployment now, focusing on mobile usage, real-time communications and 5G-capable network equipment. Read Now
-
Article
Will 5G networks require new network engineer skills?
The 5G network will likely affect network engineer skills in areas such as security, physical appliances and software. But enterprise teams won't see too much change, for now. Read Now
5How 5G relates to other technologies
The networking industry is in a period of innovation and transformation, and 5G isn't the only technology leading this charge. Other advancements, such as 802.11ax (Wi-Fi 6), edge computing, software-defined WAN and software-defined networking, exist and can interact with 5G. This section explores the relationships between 5G and these other technologies and what these relationships could look like.
-
Article
Wi-Fi 6 vs. 5G networks is more about cooperation than competition
While Wi-Fi 6 and 5G might experience some interference with each other, enterprises should focus on the handoff of connections between the two technologies. Read Now
-
Article
5G and SD-WAN could provide reliable, alternate connectivity
5G and SD-WAN could develop into an alternative connectivity option that offers high speeds and low latency to geographic areas and remote workers with limited connectivity options. Read Now
-
Article
How 5G can start a brand new era for the virtual RAN
5G is forging the way for operators to delve into virtualized RANs. Yet, despite its benefits, vRAN lacks standards and is still in the early developmental stages. Read Now
-
Article
The role of SDN in 5G technology and the WAN: Can it scale?
Network operators have a narrow window to figure out if SDN in 5G technology can scale well enough to move it beyond the data center and into the WAN. Read Now
-
Article
Nexus of 5G, edge computing and IoT poised to retool networking
The combination of 5G and edge computing could introduce several changes for network operations. Find out why the network infrastructure -- along with fog computing -- is so important. Read Now