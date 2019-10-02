5G explained: A deep dive into the features and facts

Operators may be more cautious about initial 5G deployments than originally expected. But three key elements differentiate 5G from 4G LTE, which could make it a better investment. Read Now

While Wi-Fi 6 and 5G might experience some interference with each other, enterprises should focus on the handoff of connections between the two technologies. Read Now

Although network slicing is useful for certain applications, like IoT and mobile networks, it might not be necessary at this point, especially when considering its cost. Read Now

As you evaluate the difference between 4G and 5G, you'll see the next-generation cellular standard seems pretty impressive. But goals and reality can be quite different. Read Now

Editor's note

Similar to Oz's mysterious wizard, many basic explanations of fifth-generation wireless -- or 5G -- fail to see the technology behind the curtain. Like all wizards and technologies, 5G has its own complications and disadvantages. The newest generation of cellular network technology lacks consistent deployment guidelines, differs greatly from its predecessors and is one of several disruptive technologies that currently dominate the networking industry.

This guide delves into the nitty-gritty details of 5G, explained in a comprehensive way that provides insight into the technology behind the metaphorical curtain. Learn more about 5G's history, 5G challenges and how other technologies -- such as edge computing and Wi-Fi 6 -- could play with 5G.