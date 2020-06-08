Wi-Fi vs. Ethernet: What's the difference and which is better?

Wi-Fi and Ethernet come from two different IEEE standards, but they're compatible enough to make them feel seamless when set up right.

Ethernet is spelled out in the 802.3 standards, while Wi-Fi is 802.11-based. Both are Layer 2 technologies when viewed against the OSI model and provide client access for the local network. But which one is better? And, in pitting Wi-Fi vs. Ethernet, which one is more reliable?

Let's start with the subjective notion of better. Here, there is no clear answer as situational specifics determine whether Ethernet or Wi-Fi is the more appropriate choice for connecting hosts to a network.

If I have racks of servers in a data center that never move and require the highest possible throughputs, Wi-Fi would be a silly access methodology. Likewise, the thought of hamstringing mobile access by requiring the use of a plugged-in patch cable everywhere a connection is needed also doesn't make a lot of sense. As a result, when comparing the two standards, better is determined by the cost of connectivity, required bandwidths, need for mobility or portability, and a host of other factors.