What's the role of narrowband IoT in 5G networks?

Exploring the role of narrowband IoT in 5G networks involves understanding how the two different technology standards may eventually become complementary. Let's look at what NB-IoT and 5G are and then how they may work together in future wireless IoT deployments.

What is narrowband IoT?

The NB-IoT standard was formalized by the 3rd Generation Partnership Project (3GPP) and currently operates on LTE cellular networks. This is a niche technology for low-power, wide area use cases in indoor environments.

The purpose of this standard is to enable low-cost, battery-operated IoT devices to connect and transmit small amounts of data in a batch transmission scenario. The goal for some battery-operated IoT devices is to have them last up to 10 years without maintenance. To do so, NB-IoT was developed with absolute energy efficiency in mind. Yet, the technology achieves this at the cost of throughput and real-time data transmissions.

The technology limits uplink bandwidth rates to a maximum of 159 Kbps when using the latest LTE Cat-NB2 technology, an upgrade from LTE Cat-NB1, from 3GPP's Release 14 specifications. Additionally, the narrowband in NB-IoT means IoT devices use a single band to connect and transmit data. Again, this is for the IoT device's battery conservation.