What's the difference between thin and thick SD-WAN branch offices?

For branch offices, IT typically chooses a thick or thin strategy, primarily driven by bandwidth considerations and on-site support. The former is primarily used with some on-site support and if bandwidth is constrained. The latter is typically chosen if there is no on-site support, applications are primarily cloud-based or the bandwidth is plentiful.

Software-defined WAN (SD-WAN) deployment decisions can be highly dependent on whether a thick or thin branch strategy is in place. To understand this nuance of networking further, let's dissect the differences between thin and thick SD-WAN branch offices.

For thick branches, applications usually run at the branch, so there is less reliance on the WAN connection to keep operations running. Thick customers may migrate to SD-WAN at a slower rate for two key reasons.

First, because IT resources are typically on-site, the SD-WAN orchestration benefits may not seem as compelling. Second, because applications run at the branch, bandwidth requirements are lower, meaning the existing transport -- typically, MPLS -- is probably not as oversubscribed. Application and database updates can be batched together and executed late in the evening to help minimize operational impact.

On the other hand, thin branches are more amenable to the SD-WAN benefits because these branches rely more heavily on the connection to headquarters. It is more likely, in a thin branch environment, that multiple transports are used because of the greater traffic requirements. An SD-WAN will better manage traffic across multiple transports, especially disparate transports.

As applications in a thin branch environment are more likely to be cloud-based, it will be easier to manage security and access through the centralized control that SD-WAN delivers. As on-site support is less likely, an SD-WAN's automation and orchestration will be a welcome relief for the headquarters IT teams that have to deal with remote support of the SD-WAN branch office.