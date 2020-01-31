What's the difference between SD-branch vs. SD-WAN?

The difference between software-defined branch and software-defined WAN largely entails where network functions are managed. But, before we dissect the key differences between SD-branch vs. SD-WAN any further, let's first examine SD-WAN architecture.

The focus on branch office connectivity and applications has received a boost from SD-WAN, which creates a virtual overlay on top of existing branch office transports, which include MPLS, broadband Ethernet and 3G or 4G, among others. Ultimately, SD-WAN aims to enable better management and control of the connectivity between headquarters and branches.

With SD-WAN, businesses have a virtual control channel between the headquarters and branch offices that enables better orchestration of communications and policies. Because of this innovation, many organizations are looking at other network functions deployed at the branch to see if a complementary service could assist those functions as well.

With SD-WAN, the connectivity is virtualized, and both sides can be orchestrated and automated to optimize management and control. Though the WAN connection is now optimized and can be managed seamlessly from the headquarters, the network functions -- such as gateways, firewalls and security -- are still deployed and managed separately.