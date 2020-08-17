What is the difference between SNMP and RMON?

When used together, Simple Network Management Protocol and Remote Network Monitoring are symbiotic. SNMP is a specification that tracks basic health metrics on network devices and facilitates necessary configuration changes. RMON, an extension of SNMP, provides traffic flow data for troubleshooting and the controls necessary to adjust for better performance from a central console.

In tandem, SNMP and RMON help network administrators monitor network performance and troubleshoot issues.

SNMP has evolved from the first iteration created by the Internet Engineering Task Force in the 1980s to the current version 3 to add more features in areas like security and performance. However, its emphasis is on performing what are often described as initial frontline defensive capabilities.

SNMP is implemented as an agent on network devices, including IP-connected video cameras, printers, routers, servers, switches and workstations. The protocol conveys management data from the monitored devices to a network management application, which then queries for more data and, when necessary, makes relevant configuration changes.

SNMP enables IT managers to trace network performance by monitoring device statistics, checking usage, identifying network faults, discovering unauthorized devices and configuring devices, all remotely.