What is network verification and do enterprises need it?

One of the biggest challenges network administrators face is understanding how a network will act in any given situation.

Most administrators use historical monitoring and performance data, architecture know-how and good old-fashioned intuition to reach a conclusion. The accuracy of these results varies greatly, which is especially true as networks grow increasingly complex. Ultimately, loss of real insights into how the network acts can lead to unforeseen performance issues that can be difficult to remedy.

This is where network verification comes into play.

What is network verification? The purpose of a network is to transport data from the source to one or more destinations. Multiple underlying technologies are responsible for achieving this goal, including Layer 2 frame switching, Layer 3 routing and a host of resiliency protocols that reroute traffic around a downed or degraded path. IT teams use network verification tools to ensure hardware, software and network configurations will operate error-free and without any unforeseen issues. Other common network verification tests include node and endpoint isolation, routing black holes, load-balanced paths, and device and path fault tolerance.