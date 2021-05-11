Hybrid network vs. hybrid network infrastructure

Hybrid networks and hybrid network infrastructure are generating a lot of buzz these days, especially in relation to cloud computing. While they sound like the same thing, they're quite different.

To differentiate between the two, first, understand the difference between a network and network infrastructure. A network is the overarching communications and data transmission environment that is composed of hardware, software, applications and transmission of data. The network infrastructure is a subset of a network and refers specifically to the hardware and physical aspects of the network, such as cabling.

What is a hybrid network? In its simplest terms, a hybrid network describes a complete network that has elements in either multiple physical locations under different ownership or in multiple logical disciplines. Multiple physical locations will typically imply a combination of on-premises and off-premises equipment, but the important distinction is some of the network elements are owned by an external entity. A company with offices in Chicago and Dallas does not have a hybrid network; it just has a WAN that ties together the two offices. But, if some equipment was at a colocation hosting center, an ISP or a cloud, it would be considered a hybrid network. In this sense, hybrid refers to both physical location and ownership of the network. Today, the most common hybrid network has some elements on premises and some elements in a public cloud, which is, by default, located off premises. However, hybrid networks have another aspect that involves clouds -- but all the equipment is in a single location. A hybrid network could be the combination of traditional legacy equipment and newer cloud equipment to create an on-premises private cloud. In this case, hybrid describes a network composed of multiple disciplines -- traditional and cloud -- even if they sit in the same data center. One key differentiator here is the IT staff would use different tools and approaches to manage the two different networks. If a single overarching tool managed both networks, then one could argue it is not a hybrid network but instead a single entity.