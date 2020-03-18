What do the 6 GHz band and Wi-Fi 6E mean for wireless networking?

The Wi-Fi world has just started to transition to the new wireless standard, 802.11ax, also known as Wi-Fi 6. But the original impressive promise of the standard is now starting to be dwarfed by another development.

The Federal Communications Commission (FCC) appears on track to make even more spectrum available for Wi-Fi, using a frequency range where Wi-Fi has never played before. The implications are significant.

To date, all 802.11 Wi-Fi standards have been relegated to 2.4 GHz, 5 GHz or both ranges. Every new standard promises huge speed gains versus the last standard, but the biggest speed gains come from bonding smaller channels to make wider ones. This reduces the number of available channels in already tight spectrum, so many network administrators stick to more narrow channels, all the way through Wi-Fi 6.