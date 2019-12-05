What are the benefits and challenges of AI network monitoring?

In a time where end users have little tolerance for downtime or subpar performance, keeping network operations running at an optimal level is essential.

Outages are not only costly from a productivity perspective, but they can also expose an enterprise to security risks. Maintaining peak service levels in increasingly complex, highly distributed and virtualized enterprises requires effective network monitoring. But the capture of performance data from the physical layer to the application layer can be a complicated process hampered by a lack of visibility into end-to-end network activity.

While many organizations are benefiting from advances in network monitoring, fueled in part by AI network monitoring, most organizations are still relying on outdated tools. Eighty-six percent of enterprises are still using at least one legacy network or application monitoring tool, according to a study commissioned by network monitoring vendor ScienceLogic.

The management of these tools can become a problem if too many discrete offerings are used simultaneously. Indeed, 33% of the surveyed 207 IT decision-makers said their organizations are using 20 or more distinct monitoring tools.

With that many separate monitoring applications, it can be virtually impossible to get a complete and accurate picture of network performance. IT professionals struggle to understand how the performance of separate elements affects business operations. What's more, the multitude of tools can make prioritizing remediation difficult.