Top 9 SD-WAN benefits for businesses

Software-defined WAN uses software- and cloud-based technologies to simplify the delivery of WAN services to the...

branch office. SD-WAN creates a virtual overlay to abstract the underlying network connections, and this overlay helps simplify network operations.

SD-WAN adoption enables IT and business managers to deploy internet-based connectivity easily, quickly, reliably and securely. Resulting advantages include ubiquity, increased bandwidth, reduced costs and improved application performance.

Below are some of the top SD-WAN benefits for enterprises.

1. Reduced costs SD-WAN enables enterprises to use internet connections for primary or failover links, which means they can depend less on MPLS connections. Internet circuits -- like Ethernet, DSL or cable -- are typically one-third to half the cost of MPLS links at comparable speeds. Internet services also have the advantages of wide availability and rapid provisioning times, compared with MPLS.

2. Increased bandwidth SD-WAN offers additional internet connectivity advantages, such as increased bandwidth, by alleviating concerns about internet reliability and security. Enterprises can aggregate multiple WAN connections and create SD-WAN policies for more efficient bandwidth consumption and allocation.

4. Cloud on-ramps Most SD-WAN offerings provide shortcuts to popular IaaS and SaaS services, including AWS, Microsoft Azure, Salesforce and Microsoft 365.

5. Built-in security SD-WAN offers sophisticated built-in network security, including next-generation firewalls and encryption, along with improved integration with the leading network security providers, such as Palo Alto Networks and Zscaler.

6. Traffic visibility End-to-end network traffic visibility -- across LAN, WAN and cloud -- enables administrators to rapidly diagnose application performance degradation.

7. SD-branch integration Software-defined branch (SD-branch) offers an integrated suite of branch network functionality, including SD-WAN, security, Ethernet and Wi-Fi.

8. IoT connectivity SD-WAN can secure traffic to and from relatively unsecure IoT devices. It includes the capabilities to rapidly onboard large numbers of diverse IoT devices.

9. Improved application performance Because of its failover capabilities, centralized management and policy control, SD-WAN can prioritize business-critical applications and traffic. Open APIs enable the ability to customize offerings and to integrate third-party applications, including security and performance management systems.

SD-WAN use cases SD-WAN is a highly competitive market, and Doyle Research expects rapid innovation in the breadth and depth of SD-WAN features to continue. SD-WAN adoption is seeing significant growth in a range of verticals and company sizes. A few interesting SD-WAN use cases include the following: Financial services organizations with a large number of remote or branch offices have initiated SD-WAN adoption to provide direct internet access at their branches for applications like guest Wi-Fi and employee access to SaaS and cloud applications.

with a large number of remote or branch offices have initiated SD-WAN adoption to provide direct internet access at their branches for applications like guest Wi-Fi and employee access to SaaS and cloud applications. Retail stores use SD-WAN to rapidly deploy connectivity at new stores and pop-up locations .

use SD-WAN to rapidly deploy connectivity at new stores and pop-up locations Construction companies and other organizations with temporary work locations are implementing SD-WAN architecture to enable secure and reliable internet connectivity to corporate data centers and the cloud.

and other organizations with temporary work locations are implementing SD-WAN architecture to enable secure and reliable internet connectivity to corporate data centers and the cloud. Branch users relying on unified communications applications have deployed SD-WAN to reduce jitter and packet loss in voice and video traffic.

have deployed SD-WAN to reduce jitter and packet loss in voice and video traffic. Service providers also deploy SD-WAN technology to offer managed hybrid WAN services to their business customers. A number of large, midsize and startup technology providers offer SD-WAN technology. Some of these providers include Aryaka, Cisco, Citrix, Fortinet, HPE Aruba, Juniper Networks, Oracle, Palo Alto Networks, Riverbed, Versa Networks and VMware VeloCloud. A wide range of service providers offer managed SD-WAN services, including AT&T, CenturyLink, Comcast, Masergy, Verizon and Windstream.