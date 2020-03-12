What are some of the weaknesses of SD-WAN?

The internet is full of information regarding the benefits of software-defined WAN. Yet, organizations need to consider some drawbacks or weaknesses of SD-WAN as well. Additionally, some benefits of SD-WAN may not be fully attainable.

For example, many SD-WAN vendors proclaim the cost savings advantages of SD-WAN when compared to traditional WAN deployments. In fact, SD-WAN may end up costing considerably more to build and manage. The reason for this is organizations that are finding cost savings did not have to upgrade their underlay network components. Reusing hardware and software at the WAN edge can significantly reduce the Capex costs of SD-WAN projects.

However, many organizations eventually discover that the SD-WAN platform they chose will not run on their production WAN routing hardware. Thus, if your primary goal with SD-WAN is to cut costs, you'll want to do the proper research to be sure it's truly obtainable.