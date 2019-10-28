What SD-WAN certifications and courses are available?

As software-defined WAN becomes a more critical service for an IT organization's WAN strategy, many IT professionals might want to know how they can become certified in SD-WAN, similar to the certifications that can be achieved for other parts of the IT world.

Unfortunately, no actual vendor-agnostic SD-WAN certifications exist today that encompass the fundamentals of SD-WAN. And SD-WAN certifications probably won't be available in the future because of two dynamics in the networking world.

The first reason is the SD-WAN market is both emerging and fragmented. Today, more than two dozen active SD-WAN services have flooded the market. That number climbs even higher when you consider how vendors might be SD-WAN washing their products in which they claim SD-WAN capabilities in order to capitalize on the new networking trend.

With such a large number of disparate vendors offering SD-WAN products, the install bases are more fragmented, making the economics of a certification program untenable. If the market had only a few vendors with relatively equivalent market shares, then it might be advantageous for someone to create an SD-WAN certification program.

Secondly, unlike other network certifications, SD-WAN skills are far more specific to the individual vendors or products and less transferrable among different services. This means any SD-WAN certification would only be relevant for that specific vendor's product. While some vendor-specific skills may apply in other areas, most SD-WAN-specific skills remain locked in with their specific vendor services.