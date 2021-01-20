VLAN vs. subnet: What's the difference?

A prevailing question that many new network administrators ask is the difference between virtual LANs -- or VLANs -- and IP subnetworks, or subnets. While instances occur where one can use the terms VLAN and subnet interchangeably, distinct differences exist between the two.

To truly understand the divergence between VLANs vs. subnets, one must first understand the OSI model. This technical reference model details how applications communicate with one another across a network. In most cases, the type of network protocol used is IP, which stands for Internet Protocol.

What is the OSI model? The OSI model consists of seven different groups, or layers. Each layer builds on top of the other to properly package, address and send data in the packet's payload. IP networks use the two following addressing methods: Media access control (MAC) address. This address uses a 16-character hexadecimal address unique to the device's network card. MAC addresses function at Layer 2 and are used to communicate with other devices within the same Layer 2 LAN. IP address. This is a 32-bit numbering scheme administrators can assign to each connected device. IP addressing happens at Layer 3 of the OSI model.

VLANs vs. subnets: Key differences Without getting too deep into the inner workings of VLANs vs. subnets, network administrators must understand the VLAN's purpose is to communicate with other devices within the same LAN, which is known as intra-VLAN communication. IP subnets, on the other hand, transmit data between VLANs -- dubbed inter-VLAN communication. Where things get muddled, however, is that devices within the same VLAN must also be configured within the same IP subnet. Essentially, intra-VLAN communication requires both a MAC address and an IP address within the same subnet to communicate.