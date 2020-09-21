Tips and tools for home network security monitoring

The onset of the COVID-19 pandemic drove a remarkable pivot to remote work and distance learning for many enterprises and educational institutions. Virtually overnight, staff and students relied on their home networks for work and school. But, in too many cases, organizations failed to take adequate steps to protect the newly remote end users' home network resources. As a result, home network security monitoring has become a trending topic.

In many cases, home networks today consist of more than just laptops. Everything from thermostats and smart speakers to refrigerators are connected to the internet. A 2019 survey by the consulting firm Deloitte found that the average U.S. household has 11 connected devices.

These are attractive targets for hackers who can work their way into the home network through any potential openings in these devices. With many workers on stay-at-home orders and more learning taking place remotely, employers and employees should be proactive about home network security monitoring.