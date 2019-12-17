SD-WAN vs. load balancing: How are they different?

Load balancing is a traditional networking technique commonly used within data centers, while software-defined WAN is a newer technology that can use load-balancing capabilities for WAN connections.

Below, we compare SD-WAN vs. load balancing and discuss the similarities and differences between the two.

Load balancing Load balancing spreads traffic across multiple paths, enabling better efficiency and lower latency for applications, especially in heavy traffic situations. Organizations can run load balancing as low as the network interface layer and as high up as the data center or cloud. Because multiple paths exist for load balancing, a degree of failover exists; if one path becomes inaccessible, the other continues. Having two links that are in active/standby mode -- one working and one waiting for failure -- isn't considered load balancing because the traffic isn't shared across the two links. In most cases, organizations load balance within the data center. Load balancing does not require a WAN, although it can also be done with WAN connections. Because WAN connections are notoriously difficult to set up and manage, however, most companies only have a single WAN connection per branch location, which makes it impossible to load balance. Load balancing distributes network traffic across multiple paths to reduce heavy traffic flow across a single server.