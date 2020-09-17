Private LTE networks grow as 5G comes into view

Private networks are an expanding trend in the wireless space, with private LTE networks growing steadily and 5G variants around the corner.

A private LTE network is a local cellular network that uses micro towers or small cells, as well as core network servers, to support a specific company's secure connectivity in a localized area, independent of cellular service providers.

The ins and outs of private LTE networks Enterprises, utility organizations and industrial sites have installed private LTE equipment. Uses for private LTE include network optimization for mission-critical applications and enhanced lower latency operations. With private network deployments, enterprises can avoid increasing congestion on public LTE networks. Airports, mines, oil and gas extraction plants, factories, warehouses and more have already deployed initial private LTE networks. Bad or nonexistent cellular coverage can also lead enterprises to deploy private LTE networks in remote areas for industrial uses. To operate private LTE networks, enterprises and utilities need access to owned, leased or shared radio spectrum, devices compatible with those frequencies and private subscriber identity module cards. Radio bands for private LTE networks include the unlicensed 5 GHz band and the 3.5 GHz Citizens Broadband Radio Service (CBRS) band in the U.S. The Federal Communications Commission also plans to open the 900 MHz band for unlicensed use in LTE and forthcoming 5G networks. LTE is a form of 4G, and 4G has several differences from its successor, 5G. Since limited commercial services were launched on CBRS in September 2019, Apple, LG Electronics, OnePlus and Samsung launched CBRS-compatible smartphones. Modules, modems and routers that support the 3.5 GHz band are also available.