Is Wi-Fi 6 backward-compatible? Yes and no

Every new wireless standard presents a fair amount of potential confusion to untangle.

The latest wireless standard, 802.11ax, also known as Wi-Fi 6, is now appearing in consumer hardware and starting to see early enterprise adoption. As a result, client device compatibility is one of the more frequent questions that comes up.

The actual standards are written by the Institute of Electrical and Electronics Engineers (IEEE). The Wi-Fi Alliance does not write the standards, but it performs limited interoperability testing and issues various certifications based on the IEEE's work. And, to date, each new standard has backward compatibility as a fundamental construct.

So, yes, Wi-Fi 6 backward compatibility is possible with previous wireless standards and devices. But, as always, there's more to the story.