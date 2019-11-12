How realistic are compact SD-WAN appliances compared to VPNs?

Mobile and remote workers typically use VPN devices -- not software-defined WAN, or SD-WAN, appliances.

A WAN connects two networks, and a VPN connects an individual to a network. It is less likely for individual users to connect to a network with SD-WAN. Organizations that require users to connect to networks over VPNs can expect much lower overhead and fewer potential management complications.

While most remote and mobile workers connect to a VPN through software clients, portable VPN appliances exist from companies like Cisco, Dell Technologies -- with SonicWall -- or Zyxel. Ubiquiti Networks makes a product called Teleport for VPN connections, but that product only ties into its consumer routers -- called AmpliFi -- and not its line-of-business routers, called UniFi.