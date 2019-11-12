animind - Fotolia

Q
Evaluate Weigh the pros and cons of technologies, products and projects you are considering.

How realistic are compact SD-WAN appliances compared to VPNs?

The battle between VPN vs. SD-WAN returns. In this clash, see how realistic SD-WAN appliances are for remote and mobile workers compared to VPN connections.

John Fruehe
By

Mobile and remote workers typically use VPN devices -- not software-defined WAN, or SD-WAN, appliances.

A WAN connects two networks, and a VPN connects an individual to a network. It is less likely for individual users to connect to a network with SD-WAN. Organizations that require users to connect to networks over VPNs can expect much lower overhead and fewer potential management complications.

While most remote and mobile workers connect to a VPN through software clients, portable VPN appliances exist from companies like Cisco, Dell Technologies -- with SonicWall -- or Zyxel. Ubiquiti Networks makes a product called Teleport for VPN connections, but that product only ties into its consumer routers -- called AmpliFi -- and not its line-of-business routers, called UniFi.

Do mobile SD-WAN appliances exist?

Mobile SD-WAN appliances exist, and ad hoc workgroups can use these devices if the group works temporarily in a specific location. For instance, if an accounting firm's team needs to be on premises for a customer audit for a few weeks, the IT team could set up a WAN connection and connect all team members. This enables the IT team to establish a secure network without compromising the audit.

Additionally, because IT teams can establish SD-WAN connections over 4G LTE cellular connections, the teams could also create a mobile SD-WAN at remote locations, such as construction sites, where access to traditional wired circuits is not available.

Companies like Cisco and Fortinet provide small SD-WAN endpoints that organizations could use in these cases. With the upcoming 5G cellular services, organizations can expect to see more SD-WAN appliances and devices like these on the market in the future.

This was last published in November 2019

Dig Deeper on Software-defined WAN (SD-WAN)

Have a question for an expert?

Please add a title for your question

Get answers from a TechTarget expert on whatever's puzzling you.

You will be able to add details on the next page.

Meet all of our Networking experts

View all Networking questions and answers

Join the conversation

1 comment

Send me notifications when other members comment.

Register

Please create a username to comment.

What capabilities would your organization require from SD-WAN devices?
Cancel

-ADS BY GOOGLE

SearchUnifiedCommunications

SearchMobileComputing

SearchDataCenter

SearchITChannel

Close