How do VPN vs. cloud services compare for remote work?

In early 2020, many IT departments rushed to handle the major uptick in remote employees due to the COVID-19 pandemic. For the most part, administrators pulled off the impossible and successfully provided the digital resources their employees needed. As the rush subsided, IT leaders began to look at how they can better support and manage remote employees in the event that the pandemic forces staff to stay away from the office longer than anticipated.

For IT teams going through this exercise, one of the first questions they must ask is: What is the best way to deliver business applications and services to remote employees? While this question has no right or wrong answer, most teams have narrowed their options down to two technologies: VPNs and cloud services -- particularly, public cloud.

Let's look at how VPN vs. cloud services stack up from a remote workforce perspective and when organizations should use them.

How do VPNs work? VPNs have been around for decades. Remote employees use VPN software to remotely and securely connect into their corporate networks. Employees accomplish this through authentication, with a username and password or either two-factor or multifactor authentication. Once authenticated, the VPN head-end appliance at the corporate internet edge determines what access to grant the user on the network. Administrators restrict what end users can and cannot access based on their job roles. VPNs are necessary for organizations that manage applications, data and digital services inside corporate networks. VPN tunnels have been the go-to technology to safely connect and access these internal resources.