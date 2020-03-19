How is SD-WAN as a service different from managed SD-WAN?

Software-defined WAN offers distributed organizations with branch offices the ability to improve application performance via intelligent traffic routing across multiple WAN circuits, including MPLS, internet, and wireless 4G and 5G.

A wide range of vendors and service providers offer SD-WAN technology with many different business models and methods of consumption, such as appliances, software licenses, SD-WAN as a service and managed SD-WAN services. Each purchasing model has its specific benefits and disadvantages.

Over time, the concepts of managed SD-WAN services and SD-WAN as a service will likely blur as more technology suppliers offer an as-a-service consumption model.

Managed services A managed network service is a business model in which networking applications and services are fully outsourced to a managed service provider (MSP) or communications service provider (CSP). With managed SD-WAN services, the service provider supplies the hardware, software, networking and transport services required to deliver the appropriate application or service -- such as connectivity for X number of branches -- with appropriate service-level agreements (SLAs) for uptime and performance. Over time, the concepts of managed SD-WAN services and SD-WAN as a service are likely to blur as more technology suppliers offer an as-a-service consumption model. The service provider is responsible for monitoring, managing and securing the WAN service. Pricing is typically via a one-year or multiyear service contract and can be complex based on the number of sites, locations, link speeds and related SLAs. Managed network services are a popular method for IT organizations to outsource the headaches of providing connectivity to their branches and data centers. SD-WAN technology has enabled a wide range of CSPs, cable providers, MSPs and systems integrators to expand their managed WAN services offerings. Large CSPs, such as AT&T, CenturyLink, Comcast and Verizon, have added SD-WAN technology to their business services offerings. MSPs -- including CISSDM, CommandLink, GTT Communications, ISS and Step CG -- typically offer managed SD-WAN using SD-WAN technology partners, such as Cisco, CloudGenix, Fortinet, Hewlett Packard Enterprise's Aruba Networks, Riverbed, Silver Peak, Versa Networks and VMware. Compare SD-WAN as a service and managed SD-WAN services.