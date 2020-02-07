Does Wi-Fi 6 have better range than previous wireless standards?

Any new wireless standard tends to arrive with great fanfare, a modicum of confusion and some questions about the new standard's capabilities. A frequently asked question about new wireless standards involves range. For example, does the latest wireless standard, 802.11ax, also known as Wi-Fi 6, have better range than previous Wi-Fi standards?

As we delve into the nuances of Wi-Fi 6 range, be forewarned that simple questions about Wi-Fi rarely have simple answers.

Let's start with a reminder that the Federal Communications Commission sets the allowed output power level for all wireless devices. What's legally permitted in each band or sub-band hasn't changed with 802.11ax. So, range hasn't changed, right? Mostly wrong -- for a number of reasons.