Do businesses need to install 5G small cells inside their buildings?

Fifth-generation mobile wireless technology, or 5G, is thought to be revolutionary. It's expected to introduce new forms of communications and data gathering that will propel IoT, advanced data analytics and digital transformation projects to new levels.

Compared to 4G cellular data technologies, 5G offers 10 times more data transfer speeds, significantly increased capacity and much lower latency numbers. From a network performance perspective, these 5G features mean mobile devices and IoT sensors can operate as if they were directly connected to the corporate LAN.

That said, 5G will only be revolutionary if you receive a solid 5G signal where you need it. At this point, 5G is still in early testing stages for most U.S. cellular carriers. Then, even when it's rolled out, you still may not receive a signal in some areas. This is particularly true for especially remote locations and within large buildings. Building penetration has been an issue with previous generations of cellular data technologies. However, it might be especially problematic with this latest generation.