Understand top SD-WAN advantages and disadvantages

Software-defined WANs deliver clear benefits and have reached a maturity level that warrants consideration for customers with branch offices. However, enterprises must also weigh the challenges and have an accurate anticipation of SD-WAN advantages and disadvantages before they decide to adopt this technology.

Advantages of SD-WAN Despite these SD-WAN challenges, SD-WAN has clear benefits in each of these areas as well. While SD-WAN deployment increases costs, businesses will be able to save money over time by optimizing their circuit costs and offsetting the initial deployment costs, ultimately leading to greater long-term savings. Security, another common deployment concern, is one area where SD-WAN can better centralize and standardize security practices. While SD-WAN uses both an overlay and an underlay, SD-WAN's centralized controller can better maintain security throughout the whole network, instead of maintaining security at each individual endpoint. The complexity that accompanies SD-WAN can eventually give way to a more streamlined operation, especially through automation and orchestration. Choosing the right managed service provider is one way to reduce complexity, as it can minimize the frustration that comes with provisioning, link procurement, configuration and policy creation. SD-WAN implementation alone will not make life easier, but a well-designed and well-implemented platform can reduce headaches over time. The software benefit is less clear, as SD-WAN adds more layers and cost, but these higher licensing costs can offset costs in operational areas. Teams will likely find it more beneficial to view IT costs holistically rather than as siloed costs. The training and development challenges that arise from SD-WAN also bring opportunities for more forward-thinking IT departments. This new technology brings a chance for businesses to train their staff on a cutting-edge technology, which improves technical and troubleshooting skills and bolsters the professional development for the whole department.

SD-WAN vs. MPLS WAN connections While many businesses have relied on MPLS as the primary transport for their WAN connections, it is expensive and generally has lower bandwidth than other transports. SD-WAN use as an overlay can help optimize MPLS economics by directing only the most important data over the MPLS connection. Additionally, SD-WAN enables redundancy or load balancing through the addition of a second lower-cost transport, like broadband internet, ultimately reducing the overall transport cost. SD-WAN provides far more flexibility with cellular connectivity, whether as a secondary transport for redundancy or as a primary transport for fully remote locations. The ability for SD-WAN to easily add cellular along with MPLS or broadband and direct the traffic for each link makes cellular connectivity a more viable transport for businesses. When a primary transport is taken out by a backhoe or other unforeseen circumstance, SD-WAN provides a second transport to aid disaster recovery. In the case of natural disasters when all local infrastructure is down, SD-WAN cellular connections can help maintain business continuity by keeping a branch location online during prolonged interruptions. MPLS services are complicated to deploy and configure. Making changes to MPLS are difficult and time-consuming, but SD-WANs enable self-managed services so the company itself is in control of changes and timelines instead of carriers. When companies use cloud-based applications extensively, deeper insights into applications, users, usage and routing are especially valuable. Legacy connections, like MPLS, don't generally provide the depth of statistics that SD-WAN can provide.