Broadband vs. Wi-Fi: What's the difference?

It's not uncommon for non-network professionals to use the terms broadband and Wi-Fi interchangeably. However, although both are networking technologies, the two words are quite different.

Fortunately, it's easy to grasp key differences with a clear understanding of each term's characteristics.

What is broadband? Broadband is a connection to the internet. This is also often referred to as internet broadband. ISPs deliver broadband to homes, businesses or broadband-capable devices using multiple different methods. Common examples include copper or fiber Ethernet, cable, DSL, mobile 4G or 5G, and fixed satellite technologies. An ISP can also deliver broadband over a fixed wireless connection in certain situations. However, ISPs deploy most broadband installations using a wired connection to connect a home or business to the internet.

What is Wi-Fi? Wi-Fi, on the other hand, is the name used to describe a suite of IEEE wireless technology standards within the 802.11 specification. Examples of popular Wi-Fi standards from the past and present include 802.11b, 802.11n, 802.11ac and 802.11ax. More recently, a few of the more popular Wi-Fi standards used at home and in the enterprise adopted the following simplified naming convention: Wi-Fi 4 = IEEE 802.11n

Wi-Fi 5 = IEEE 802.11ac

Wi-Fi 6 = IEEE 802.11ax Most businesses deploy Wi-Fi access points (APs) throughout their buildings as a convenient form of wireless network edge connectivity. Nearly all modern laptops, tablets and other smart devices come with a wireless chip and antenna compatible with one or more Wi-Fi specifications. Thus, instead of connecting over a wired connection, such as Ethernet, a user can enable a device's built-in wireless chip to connect to the corporate network over Wi-Fi. Broadband and Wi-Fi are fundamentally different but can and do coexist.